Volkswagen unveils new T-Roc, Caravelle at Kariega

The new T-Roc is larger, with new innovation and angrier looks.

Volkswagen Group Africa (VGA) and its Audi and Ducati subsidiaries, including VW Commercial, used its media Indaba, held recently at its Kariega assembly plant in Gqeberha, to showcase new and upcoming products.

The all-new VW T-Roc and T7 Caravelle headlined the core brand’s reveals, while premium cousin Audi sneaked in an early view of a critical model.

Volkswagen T-Roc

The first-generation T-Roc that debuted in 2020 is positioned as a stylish and mid-size coupe crossover positioned between the more compact Taigo and the larger Tiguan. The second generation is a total redesign that remains a five-seater SUV but is more expressive and larger in dimensions. It now measures 4,373mm in length with a 2,631mm wheelbase and 475l boot, representing 122mm, 28mm and 30l gains on the respective lengths and capacity.

Technology enhancements include new and sharper LED lights, the MQB evo platform and a new-style dashboard, with systems that debuted with the new-generation Tiguan and Tayron.

The all-new Caravelle will arrive in SA during 2026 with hybrid drive technology. (VGA)

Volkswagen Caravelle

The legendary nameplate that now adorns the brand’s latest generation T7 luxury minibus was showcased in plug-in-hybrid guise. It includes new features such as the hybrid drive mating a 130kW and 250Nm 1.5 TSI evo2 turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed DSG transmission and an electric motor that increases peak torque up to 330Nm. The 19.7kWh battery allows an electric range up to 95km. An additional electric rear axle is for all-paw traction when driving off-road and air conditioning that enables emission-free cooling and heating when charging or camping. The company has confirmed it will launch the Caravelle plug-in hybrid 4MOTION in mid-2026.

The new Vivo Xpress for small deliveries is back on sale in SA. (VGA)

Vivo Xpress

The commercial wing also launched the locally-developed Vivo Xpress aimed at the expanding compact delivery market. The company last offered this handy model in 2016, with no successor developed for the second-generation Vivo launched in 2018. The payload-capacity of 490kg is handled by the 1.4l engine with 63kW output. It is being sold for R279,990, and comes with a three-year/120,000km warranty. Customers have an option to add service and maintenance plans.

Audi has given the Q3 a much more aggressive front end. (Supplied)

Audi

Premium wing Audi, which marks its first Formula One entry in 2026, and is also celebrating 50 years of the iconic five-cylinder engine, showcased the all-new Audi Q3 that will debut this year, followed by the equally new Audi Q5 and Audi RS 5.

Ducati

Motorcycle subsidiary Ducati showed off its new Desmo MX450 dirt bike range.

