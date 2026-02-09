Omoda C5 hybrid claims more than 1,000km on a single tank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Omoda C5 SHS will arrive on our shores in March.

Omoda is expanding its local C5 line-up with the new C5 SHS.

Scheduled to arrive at SA dealerships in March, the hybridised compact crossover combines a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with a high-output electric motor and a 1.83kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack.

Omoda, a subsidiary of Chinese automotive powerhouse Chery, claims the powertrain pushes out a combined output of 165kW and 310Nm. This is delivered to the front wheels via the marque’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

While performance is surprisingly brisk — 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds — fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in at 5.3l/100km, with C0 2 emissions weighing in as low as 120g/km. This impressive frugality gives the C5 SHS a theoretical driving range of more than 1,000km on a single tank.

Equipment levels are generous on the C5 SHS, with standard niceties including:

noise-suppressing glass;

black leather upholstery;

a powered tailgate;

sunroof;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

eight-speaker sound system; and

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The stylish interior features dual 12.3-inch screens.

Customers can also look forward to 20 driver assistance systems, such as:

blind spot detection;

rear cross-traffic alert; and

lane change assist.

Omoda said pricing and further details on the C5 SHS will be shared closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.

Business Day