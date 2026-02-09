Omoda C5 hybrid claims more than 1,000km on a single tank

Omoda is expanding its local C5 line-up with the new C5 SHS.
Scheduled to arrive at SA dealerships in March, the hybridised compact crossover combines a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with a high-output electric motor and a 1.83kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack.
Omoda, a subsidiary of Chinese automotive powerhouse Chery, claims the powertrain pushes out a combined output of 165kW and 310Nm. This is delivered to the front wheels via the marque’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).
While performance is surprisingly brisk — 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds — fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in at 5.3l/100km, with C02 emissions weighing in as low as 120g/km. This impressive frugality gives the C5 SHS a theoretical driving range of more than 1,000km on a single tank.
Equipment levels are generous on the C5 SHS, with standard niceties including:
- noise-suppressing glass;
- black leather upholstery;
- a powered tailgate;
- sunroof;
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;
- eight-speaker sound system; and
- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The stylish interior features dual 12.3-inch screens.
Customers can also look forward to 20 driver assistance systems, such as:
- blind spot detection;
- rear cross-traffic alert; and
- lane change assist.
Omoda said pricing and further details on the C5 SHS will be shared closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.
Business Day
