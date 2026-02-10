Motoring

Ferrari teases images of new Luce electric sports car

Striking interior is penned by former iPhone designer Jony Ive

Denis Droppa

Denis Droppa

Group motoring editor

The Ferrari Luce will have analogue-style digital displays. (FERRARI)

Ferrari has revealed teaser pictures of its eagerly anticipated new electric sports car, confirming the name and cabin design.

Known as the Elettrica early in its development, the production version will be called Luce, Ferrari has confirmed.

The new Luce, which means “light” in Italian, was announced with images of its leather seats, the steering wheel, instruments and control panel. The car’s external appearance is being kept a secret until the vehicle’s official unveiling in May.

The radical new interior is created under the direction of former iPhone designer Jony Ive. LoveFrom, a creative collective founded by Ive and designer Marc Newson in San Francisco, has been collaborating with Ferrari on the Luce’s design, the carmaker said.

Ferrari said the Luce’s interior is a synthesis of meticulous craftsmanship, respect for tradition and thoughtful innovation. The cabin retains a large number of physical controls instead of the modern trend of bundling everything into a touchscreen.

However, Ive’s iPhone influence is apparent through the use of anodised aluminium and strengthened Corning Gorilla glass, key components of iPhones and other smart phones. The movable 10″ central touchscreen is also a nod to an iPad.

The cabin retains a large number of physical controls. (FERRARI)

The binnacle moves with the steering wheel, and an instrument cluster mounted on the steering column — a first for a range Ferrari — features two overlapping OLED displays.

The digital instrument cluster displays are designed to resemble analogue gauges.

Starting the Ferrari Luce is a theatrical ritual that involves engaging the Gorilla Glass key which has a specially developed “E Ink” display. Inserting the key into its dock initiates a choreographed sequence with the key’s colour switching from yellow to black as it integrates with the glass surface of the central console, with the control panel and binnacle simultaneously lighting up.

Due to be unveiled in full in May, the new EV will be a four-door, four-seater GT offering up to 750kW of power from a four-motor powertrain. Expected to cost at least €500,000 (R9.5m), the car is expected to have a top speed of 310km/h and a range of around 530km.

With Reuters

