New subsidiary Lepas to tap Chery’s parts network for after-sales service

Existing Chery infrastructure to bolster Lepas’s South Africa launch

Sales of the Lepas L4, L6, and L8 ranges start early in 2026.

Lepas is a new Chinese brand and Chery subsidiary founded in 2025. The company has announced it will leverage from the parent brand to ensure after-sales infrastructure and customer care in South Africa pending its local launch during Q1 of 2026.

This includes utilising Chery’s central parts warehouse exceeding 6,000 square metres and stocking more than R180m worth of inventory, and the streamlined logistics system that enables parts delivery to Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town within 48 hours.

Furthermore, Lepas products will also benefit from the existing nationwide network of more than 330 certified paint and body repair centres and a 24-hour roadside assistance programme.

Lepas will join sister brand Chery at the Chery International Parts Warehouse in Parkhaven, Boksburg. (Supplied)

“After-sales service is a critical part of the Lepas experience,” said Jay Jay Botes, GM of Lepas South Africa. “Our goal is to ensure that every customer feels confident and supported from beyond the point of purchase. We are leveraging Chery’s proven systems and expertise while tailoring the experience to meet the expectations of premium SUV owners in South Africa.”

Lepas dealerships will feature purpose-built service centres staffed with technicians equipped to maintain the brand.

“Our dealers are preparing to offer an after-sales experience that matches the quality and sophistication of the vehicles themselves,” Botes added. “This is about more than repairs or maintenance. It’s about building trust, ensuring peace of mind, and creating lifelong relationships with our customers,” Botes said.

