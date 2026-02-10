Tariffs and slow EV demand pummel Honda profits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Honda Motor reported a 61% drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by US tariffs and restructuring costs for its electric vehicle (EV) business, becoming the latest carmaker to rack up EV losses as demand for the technology cools.

Honda’s grim results come in the wake of deeper warnings from global carmakers Ford and Stellantis, both of which have recently flagged huge writedowns related to their EV businesses.

Demand for the technology has cooled in markets such as the US, where customers are increasingly turning to petrol-electric hybrid models championed by Toyota.

While Honda has hardly been an EV powerhouse, it said its car business slipped to a loss over the nine months to end-December due to one-off costs related to its EV business, including asset writedowns, and the effect of tariffs.

Japan’s second-biggest carmaker reported operating profit of ¥153.4bn for October-December, down 61.4% year on year and missing the ¥174.5bn average forecast from nine analysts polled by LSEG.

Honda needed to boost the competitiveness of its business through a fundamental restructuring of its strategy, as it faces intensifying global competition, including from the rise of new car manufacturers, executive vice-president Noriya Kaihara said in an earnings briefing.

In China, new energy vehicles (NEVs) accounted for more than half the market last year, a category that includes some hybrids along with EVs. In that market, Honda is lagging behind local players both in terms of pricing and software, Kaihara said.

By contrast, Honda said its motorcycle business continued to perform strongly, with global sales led by India and Brazil, helping offset weakness in its car operations.

The company maintained its operating profit forecast for the year to end-March 2026 at ¥550bn.