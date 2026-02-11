Motoring

BMW recalls hundreds of thousands of cars over potential fire risk

Faulty starter motors could overheat after repeated use, prompting global recall

Ilona Wissenbach and Rachel More

A trade magazine says 575,000 vehicles may be affected by the global recall. Picture: (Sven Hoppe)

Frankfurt — BMW is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars due to a potential fire hazard, the German premium carmaker said on Wednesday.

The global recall affects a mid-six-figure number of cars, a BMW spokesperson said.

Bild newspaper earlier reported on the recall, citing the Munich-based carmaker.

Automotive trade magazine kfz-betrieb said a total of 575,000 vehicles from various series are affected.

BMW said that product inspections and customer complaints revealed that the starter motor in the identified vehicles could be defective, with an increase in wear and tear in the magnetic switch after a high number of starts, making it potentially harder or impossible to start the car.

This carries the risk of causing a fire in the vehicle in the worst-case scenario, the spokesperson said.

