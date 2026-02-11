Ford posts net loss after EV programme writedowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ford Motor’s quarterly core profit fell about 50% to $1bn as it absorbed higher-than-expected costs from a fire at an aluminium supplier, but CEO Jim Farley predicted strong performance this year as the carmaker slashes costs and works to produce globally competitive models.

Ford reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $11.1bn after substantial previously disclosed writedowns on its electric vehicle (EV) programmes. Adjusted EPS of 13c for the quarter missed analyst forecasts of 19c per share.

Ford’s shares were flat in aftermarket trading. They closed the regular trading session at $13.57, down 0.15%.

The company projected earnings before interest and taxes of $8bn-$10bn for 2026, within the mean expectation from LSEG analysts of $8.78bn. Ford projects costs of about $2bn this year from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, much of that related to sourcing aluminium, especially for its lucrative F-150 trucks.

Trump’s tariffs, and a crippling fire at an aluminium supplier, caused its profit to decline last year. Ford narrowly missed its revised guidance of $7bn, posting earnings before interest and taxes of $6.8bn for the year.

In late December, the company got updated guidance from the administration that caused it to receive less tariff relief on imported auto parts than expeted. This change added about $900m in costs that resulted in Ford’s missed profit guidance for the year, said CFO Sherry House.

The aluminium plant near Oswego, New York, that sustained two major fires last year is not expected to be fully operational from May to September this year, weighing more than expected on Ford’s results. The carmaker posted revenue of $45.9bn in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ expectations.

Farley remains focused on speedy development of hi-tech models to rival competitors in Detroit and across the globe, such as a $30,000 EV platform. Next year, Ford will begin rolling out an electric pickup on that platform, a model designed from the ground up by a team based in California.

The affordable model, and targeted partnerships in certain markets and investments in hybrid technology, are a prudent use of Ford’s money, Farley told analysts on an afternoon call.

“I do believe this is the right allocation of capital. It’s a combination of partnerships where it makes sense, efficient partial electrification investments where we have revenue power and really hitting the EV market in the core,” Farley said.

The EV group was intentionally separated from Ford’s Michigan base in an effort to forge a new design and production process at the century-old carmaker, one that rivals the speed of Chinese carmakers that bring cars to market in half the time it takes Ford, Farley said.

Even more is riding on the success of the EV pickup. Ford axed many of its earlier electric offerings, writing down several programmes in a $19.5bn hit announced in December, which will be spread across several quarters.

General Motors also said it will record about $7.6bn in charges related to changes with EV production. Stellantis last week said it faced $26.5bn in charges across its global lineup.

Ford recorded losses of $4.8bn in its EV and software unit last year, and projects losses of between $4bn and $4.5bn in that part of the company this year.

The carmaker has been working towards profitability on its EV models, a mission complicated by dampened demand following the elimination by the US Congress of a $7,500 consumer tax credit.

Cost reduction remains a priority for Farley. He has forged partnerships with several carmakers to share expenses across the globe. Ford and Renault are partnering in Europe to produce EVs, and Reuters reported Chinese carmaker Geely and Ford are in talks for a production and technology partnership.

The Michigan carmaker also faces an industry-topping tally of vehicle recalls and hefty warranty costs, which Farley has sought to reduce since he became CEO in 2020.

Ford’s stock has increased by about 47% to about $14 a share over the past year. Cross-town rival General Motors’ shares have soared about 72% in the same period to about $80 a share, as it consistently posted results that outpaced analyst expectations.

Stellantis stock took a beating last week after its EV writedown, and its price is down about 42% for the last year to about $7 a share.