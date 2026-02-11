Large Chinese iCaur V27 SUV heads to SA in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The V27 is the iCaur flagship and is more than 5m long.

New Chinese brand iCaur has showcased the V27. Revealed in Dubai early in February, the flagship of the range measures 5,045mm from nose to tail. The hulking SUV that resembles a Land Rover Defender in styling is a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Mercedes-Benz G-Class competitor, and it’s coming to South Africa.

It is a range-extender electric vehicle (REEV) that uses a 1.5l turbo engine as a generator for a 34.3kWh battery and dual-motor AWD system powertrain. Total system output is rated at 339kW.

The V27 interior offers up to 1,818l of cargo space, 49 storage compartments, including a 40l compartment under the boot floor. Comfort features include a 15.4″ central display, dual panoramic sunroof, 15-speaker audio system, heated and ventilated six-way electric adjustable driver’s seat and ambient lighting.

Seven one-touch driving modes, including Nap, Sentry, Camping and Pet allow the vehicle to adapt to different scenarios. Keyless startup, an electronic gear lever, and the driver monitoring system are part of the offerings.

The expansive cabin of the iCaur V27 prioritises leg, head and cargo room for families. (iCAUR SA)

“The iCaur V27 is more than just another SUV. It’s a bold statement in motion, powered by an advanced range-extender powertrain,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at iCaur South Africa.

“It blends rugged capability with smart luxury, from intuitive tech and versatile interiors to thoughtful storage and immersive comfort. With the V27, we’re not just redefining the mid-to-large electrified SUV, but reshaping what adventure and everyday life can look like together.”

iCaur is a Chery subsidiary brand focused on new energy crossovers. The brand will launch three new models in South Africa in 2026 — the city-focused 03T and V23, and the new V27 range topper.