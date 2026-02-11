Mercedes-AMG returns to inline-six engine in GLC 53

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the GLC 53 powered by a new 3.0l turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine.

The new deputy to the GLC 63 is available in coupe or SUV guises and produces 330kW and 600Nm, with an overboost function that bumps up the torque to 640Nm for 10 seconds.

If you are having a sense of déjà vu, you’d be correct. The GLC 43 launched in 2017 also brandished a six-cylinder engine, exchanging that for a 2.0l four-cylinder hybrid in 2024.

It’s a return to the old ways, with the latest model that uses a revised six-pot motor paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission with manual shifts, a 48V starter generator and a fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system, and now with an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential with a Drift Mode, available for the first time in an AMG SUV.

The new engine produces 20kW and 100Nm more than the outgoing GLC 43, able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h, or 270km/h when optioned with the AMG Driver’s Package. A new exhaust system ensures an emotive soundtrack all the way.

Six AMG Dynamic Select driving programmes of Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual tailor the GLC 53 character, and a Race programme is available with the optional AMG Dynamic plus package. The driving dynamics control system with Basic, Advanced and Pro settings is included, able to influence control strategies of the electronic stability programme and the all-wheel drive system.

The fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive is standard fitment. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive occurs continuously and enables an increased towing ability of a braked 2,400kg, up from 1,800kg. Where all-wheel drive is not required, the front axle is completely decoupled for increased efficiency. The GLC is rated with a 9.2l/100km average.

The premium cabin can be decorated uniquely with a new and limited time Golden accents package. (MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 53)

The Drift Mode is available only with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package. The electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential, a first in the GLC and part of the optional dynamic plus package, ensures traction for safe exploration of the car’s cornering abilities, with specially adapted control for Drift Mode.

The company says the AMG ride control and steel suspension are tuned for agile handling, neutral cornering behaviour, and high traction while ensuring comfort all-round through adaptive damping, pre-selected in three stages of Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

A high-performance braking system with four-piston fixed callipers and ventilated discs and AMG lettering is equipped. The steering with rear-axle turning is adaptable in three stages, able to adjust for shorter turning circles in urban conditions.

Design-wise, the new GLC 53 gets matt black 21″ cross-spoke forged wheels accented with tech gold rim flanges and wheel hub caps and a silver chrome fuel filler cap with AMG lettering. With the AMG Night Package optioned, exterior elements such as exterior mirror housings and trim strips are finished in high-gloss black, with dark chrome tailpipe trims and door handles.

The AMG Night Package II darkens the radiator grille struts and brings the AMG emblem on the bonnet. The AMG Design Plus package includes a front apron with an enlarged front splitter and additional flics in high-gloss black and larger AMG roof spoilers.

The new model benefits from a new and vocal exhaust system and rear-wheel steering. (MERCEDES-AMG)

The interior with the optional Golden Accents package gets black leather with decorative stitching matched to the exterior accents. The door panels and instrument panel also feature contrast decorative stitching in the same colour, and the AMG carbon trim elements are woven with metallic threads, matching the tech gold accents of the package.

The Golden package is available from market launch for one year only in obsidian black metallic or graphite grey magno paint colours. Mercedes-Benz South Africa says it will share information on the GLC 53’s local availability closer to the market launch of the car.