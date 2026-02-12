Chinese car sales surge in Europe despite 35% tariffs on EVs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Visitors look at Chinese car brand BYD's electric cars at the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich, Germany.

Chinese carmakers gained ground in Europe’s competitive car market in 2025, but their market share varied greatly from country to country, data from automotive consultancy Inovev shows.

Though Chinese firms doubled their overall share of car sales in Europe to 6% last year, they represented nearly 14% of sales in Norway, where almost all newly registered vehicles were fully electric, while making up just more than 2% of sales in Germany and Slovakia.

Companies including BYD, Geely Holding and Chery have expanded quickly into major markets across Europe, attracting cost-conscious buyers with cars that in some cases cost €10,000 less than equivalent models from European brands.

They gained ground in Britain, to about 11% of all new car sales in 2025, and in Spain and Italy, to about 9%, Inovev’s data shows, roughly doubling the respective market shares from a year earlier.

The EU has imposed tariffs of up to 35% on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), but that has not stopped the country’s carmakers, including newcomers like Changan, from launching new models.

Crucially, the tariffs do not apply to combustion engine or hybrid models. So in Poland, where Chinese carmakers had an 8.2% market share last year versus almost zero sales as recently as 2023, almost two-thirds of the vehicles they sold had a combustion engine.

But new Chinese rivals are struggling to win over consumers in car-manufacturing countries like Germany or France, the data shows.

Inovev’s data includes figures from the EU, Britain, Switzerland and Norway, excluding Sweden’s Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely.

Britain has not imposed tariffs on Chinese-made cars.