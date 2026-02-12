Stellantis warns 225,000 US vehicles face airbag risk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellantis says cars from the Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge stables require immediate attention to avoid fatalities.

Chrysler-parent Stellantis issued a “Do Not Drive” warning on Wednesday for about 225,000 older vehicles in the US fitted with unrepaired defective Takata airbag inflators.

The warning applies to older Dodge Ram, Durango, Dakota, Magnum, Challenger, Chrysler Aspen and 300, Jeep Wrangler and Mitsubishi Raider vehicles that have not had repairs completed from model years from 2003 through to 2016.

Hundreds of injuries have been reported in automakers’ vehicles since 2009 from Takata airbag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks and killing or injuring drivers or other vehicle occupants.

“This action is intended to accelerate the repair of the remaining affected vehicles to safeguard owners, their families and the general public from the risk of serious injury or death,” Stellantis said.

“This stop-drive directive is focused on completing repairs on this remaining population,” said Stellantis, which has completed recall repairs on more than 6.6-million vehicles, or about 95% of those recalled more than a decade ago.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 28 deaths stemming from crashes involving defective Takata airbag inflators have occurred in the US, and warned “minor crashes can result in exploding Takata airbags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries.”

Stellantis South Africa is recalling 323 Jeep Wrangler vehicles built between 2016 and 2018. (JEEP)

Over the past decade, more than 100-million vehicles fitted with Takata airbag inflators have been recalled worldwide, including 67-million in the US, in the largest-ever such recall in the country’s history.

Honda in 2024 confirmed 20 US deaths in Honda and Acura vehicles as a result of the Takata airbag problems, which have been blamed on propellant that can break down after long-term exposure to high-temperature fluctuations and humidity.

A number of automakers have urged owners of older vehicles to stop driving them until they get the inflators replaced. In November 2022, Stellantis urged owners of 276,000 older US vehicles to immediately stop driving.