BMW unveils new Alpina emblem post-acquisition

The new badge retains the trademark throttle body and crankshaft iconography, with updated lettering wrapped around the upper half of the roundel.

In 2022 BMW announced it had acquired the Alpina brand — the famed German tuning house that had been developing and selling high-performance versions of BMW models since its founding in 1965.

Enthusiasts will recall past greats such as the Alpina B10 Bi-Turbo. Unveiled in 1989 and based on the E34 5 Series, it had a top speed of more than 290km/h — quicker than the era’s poster supercar, the Ferrari Testarossa. Other notable creations include the B7 Bi-Turbo, the B12 5.7 Coupé and the more recent B3/D3 Bi-Turbo twins.

After the transfer of the Alpina trademark rights on January 1, BMW unveiled a new wordmark and font for its luxury subsidiary. On Thursday it went a step further, revealing an updated emblem that will grace the noses of future models.

Essentially a reworked version of the original, the new badge retains the trademark throttle body and crankshaft iconography, with updated lettering wrapped around the upper half of the roundel. BMW says the design conveys “a precise and refined execution, perfectly suited to the exclusive positioning of BMW Alpina”.

Positioned as a direct rival to Mercedes-Benz’s Maybach division, upcoming Alpina models will offer extensive personalisation options, higher-grade leather interiors, bespoke exterior colours and modern interpretations of the brand’s signature 20-spoke alloy wheels.

We can’t wait to see them in the metal.

Business Day