Chinese carmaker GWM eyes European growth with new strategy

Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) said it is ready to hit the road again in Europe with hybrids and combustion-engine models after a previous attempt sputtered, part of its ambitious plan to double overseas sales to 1-million vehicles by the end of the decade.

“Europe still has great potential for Chinese brands,” said Parker Shi, president of GWM International, in an interview at the company’s headquarters in Baoding, in northern China’s Hebei province.

GWM plans to set up a European factory to make 300,000 cars a year by 2030, requiring close to a hundredfold growth in sales.

But much has changed in the European market since GWM made its debut at a car show in Munich in 2021: a number of Chinese rivals have experienced success there in the intervening years and European carmakers are also launching cheaper models to compete with the challenge from the East.

According to data from auto consultancy Dataforce, more recent Chinese arrivals including BYD, Chery’s Jaecoo and Omoda brands and Leapmotor experienced rapid European growth in 2025. Meanwhile, GWM’s sales in Europe fell 25.4% in 2024 and almost 30% in 2025 to just 3,500 cars.

GWM’s first new European model is the Ora 5, a small urban electric vehicle that will also be available as a hybrid, which will be followed by two models from its petrol-powered SUV brand Haval.

Andrew Dyson, GWM’s head of design, said the company is looking at sedans, a station wagon and possibly even a pickup truck for Europe to “appeal to (European) markets where there isn’t the full infrastructure for (EV) charging”.

Last month, GWM unveiled a new architecture for global vehicles, with more than 50 electric, hybrid and combustion-engine models planned. The carmaker is recruiting new dealers in Europe and focusing on bolstering resale values, an issue that is important to European buyers, Shi said.

But failing the first time around can make a reset tougher, as Renault has found in India.

“Coming back a second time is always more expensive and harder,” said former Nissan COO Andy Palmer. “It’s not impossible, but you need a clear, compelling message.”

Great Wall Motors is among various brands offering electric vehicles in SA. (Newspress UK)

‘WAY FORWARD’

GWM was one of the first Chinese automakers to arrive in Europe, making a splashy entrance with an EV-heavy line-up at the 2021 Munich car show, where it also opened a European headquarters.

But GWM’s poor start forced it to shut down its Munich office in 2024 and move to the Netherlands.

The firm is not the first Chinese carmaker to hit the reset button in Europe.

When BYD‘s early sales grew below expectations in 2024, it rebooted its European operations by adding dealers and plug-in hybrids to its all-EV line-up.

BYD’s sales across Europe more than tripled in 2025 to 187,657 vehicles from 50,912 cars in 2024, with plug-in hybrids among its top sellers.

GWM design chief Dyson said instead of an EV-heavy approach, launching gas guzzlers and hybrids is the “way forward.”

‘TOUGHER FOR THEM’

GWM’s total sales rose 7.3% from a year earlier to 1.32-million vehicles, while overseas sales rose 11.7% to 506,066 vehicles, driven by growth in Australia, Latin America, South Africa and Southeast Asia.

But the US market is closed to Chinese carmakers and access is limited in India and Japan, meaning GWM cannot hit its 2030 sales target without Europe.

“You can go to Africa and the Middle East, but the volumes aren’t really there,” said Phil Dunne, an MD at consultancy Grant Thornton Stax. “I don’t see how (GWM) can do it” without Europe.

Conrad Groenewald, COO of GWM South Africa, announcing the upcoming Haval H7 SUV at the company’s recent brand renewal conference. (Denis Droppa)

John Zeng, the head of market forecasts for China at London-based consultancy GlobalData, said “The 1-million target is pragmatic for GWM.”

“With resources and technology capabilities, I don’t see why GWM can’t take on rivals in Europe if the company takes a consistent approach to the European market,” he said.

GWM is accelerating investments in Europe to meet its 2030 target, international president Shi said.

But GWM faces a dramatically different market than in 2021.

“The European brands have woken up and their Chinese competitors are here already,” Dunne said.

“That will make it tougher for them.”

Reuters