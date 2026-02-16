Mitsubishi marks 25 years of Outlander with ultra-limited Edition 25

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa is commemorating 25 years of the Outlander with the Outlander Edition 25, differentiated by exclusive enhancements and comfort upgrades.

The latest generation of the seven-seater SUV was launched in 2023 and the range grows to five models. The limited-edition has been developed for enthusiasts and collectors and only 10 units will be available at R819,995.

Externally, the special model is perked up with an upgraded dynamic shield grille, a 3D effect to the front and rear skid plates, smoked tail lamp outer lenses, 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and a premium black finish to the lower bumpers and B and C pillar garnishes. A power sliding panoramic sunroof comes as standard equipment.

The cabin has been enhanced with additional creature comforts. Interior lamps have been upgraded to LED and can be turned on and off with a capacitive switch.

The driver’s seat is eight-way adjustable with a memory function, and cabin comfort is enhanced by the addition of three-level adjustable ventilation.

Standard features include a digital driver display, a 12.3” Smartphone-link Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in navigation, voice activation, and Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium system with eight speakers.

The centre console has been redesigned with a less obtrusive cupholder and the volume of the console storage box has been increased. The gear shift lever has been redesigned to reduce the possibility of accidental operation. USB ports have been converted to Type-C to improve charging speed and the smartphone wireless charger was redesigned for easier access.

Additional comfort features include pull-up sunshades for the rear side windows, multi around monitor, power remote tailgate with hands-free access, and a rear camera display in the a rearview mirror.

Like all Outlanders, the Edition 25 is powered by a 2.5l normally aspirated petrol engine with outputs of 135kW and 245Nm, powering both axles via a continuously variable transmission.

The Outlander is capable of mild off-tar excursions thanks to its 210mm of ground clearance, permanent all-wheel drive and six drive modes: Normal, Eco, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud.

Model range and pricing

Mitsubishi Outlander GLS — R759 995

Mitsubishi Outlander GLS Plus — R769 995

Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire — R789 995

Mitsubishi Outlander Exceed — R819 995

Mitsubishi Outlander Edition 25 — R819 995

Includes three-year /100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.