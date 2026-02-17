Get ready to pay more to fill up your car in March

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Diesel is expected to increase by up to 47c based on mid-month projections. File photo

After two consecutive months of financial relief, South African motorists should brace for higher fuel costs in March, as the latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows increasing under-recoveries in all fuel grades.

The CEF’s daily snapshot for Monday points to petrol price hikes of about 1c/l for 93-octane and 2c/l for 95-octane. Diesel users face a much steeper rise, with 0.05% sulphur diesel set to increase by 45c/l and 0.005% sulphur diesel by 47c/l.

Currently, 93-octane petrol, available only inland, is priced at R19.99/l, while 95-octane petrol costs R20.10/l inland and R19.27/l at coastal stations.

Wholesale diesel prices stand at R17.91/l for inland 0.05% sulphur diesel and R17.95/l for 0.005%, compared with coastal wholesale prices of R17.08/l and R17.19/l, respectively.

The CEF attributes the expected increases mainly to rising international product prices. Brent crude oil is now trading at about $67.20 a barrel, significantly higher than the sub-$60 lows recorded in mid-December and early January. A relatively strong rand has helped to cushion the impact of these under-recoveries; a weaker currency would probably have resulted in larger price increases.

These projections could still change before month-end, with final March fuel prices set to take effect on March 4.