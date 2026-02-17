Volvo hits 10,000 biogas trucks milestone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volvo Trucks says more than 10,000 gas-powered trucks have been delivered to clients since 2018.

Swedish truck brand Volvo says it has delivered more than 10,000 biogas-powered trucks globally since introducing the technology in 2018.

Volvo’s gas engine solutions include variants that use a small amount of diesel or hydrogenated/hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for ignition, which can reduce CO₂ emissions up to 100%, or biomethane, which is produced from organic waste liquified to bio-liquified natural gas (LNG).

Volvo says its gas-powered trucks are growing in volume in more markets, including the UK, where it’s the market leader; Germany; Sweden; the Netherlands; Norway; and France, where there is already a well-developed network of gas filling stations and rapidly expanding access to bio-LNG. New upcoming gas markets include India and Latin America, where volumes are growing steadily.

Volvo’s gas engines are offered in the heavy-duty Volvo FM, FH, and FH Aero ranges and can travel up to 1,000km on a single tank, according to the company.

“Volvo’s gas engine technology is a leading solution in terms of power, torque, engine response, and fuel efficiency, and our customers also appreciate the strong performance, drivability, and overall comfort of our gas-powered trucks,” said Jan Hjelmgren, head of product management at Volvo Trucks.

The company says bio-LNG is part of a three-path strategy for it to reach net-zero tailpipe emissions by 2040, including battery electrics, fuel-cell electrics, and combustion engines using renewable fuels.