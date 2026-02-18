Armormax expands armour-ready lineup as Chinese models join the list

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Haval H6 is one of the vehicles newly available for a bulletproofing upgrade.

Luxury vehicle armourer, Armormax, has rolled out a range of new models available for armouring in South Africa, including Chinese cars.

New models available for B4 (and in some cases B6) armouring include the BMW G60 5 Series, BYD Shark 6, Chery Tiggo 8, Ford Tourneo Custom, GWM Tank 500, GWM P300 and P500, Haval H6, Jetour T2, Volkswagen Tiguan, Volvo XC40 and Volvo EX90.

Armormax marketing manager, Michael Broom says the company continuously evaluates South African vehicle sales trends and customer demand to identify platforms best suited to armouring.

“The rapid growth of established Chinese automotive brands, for example, represents a compelling opportunity for buyers seeking modern features, value, and suitability for protection solutions. At the same time, Armormax remains committed to supporting new generations of vehicles it has successfully armoured historically,” he says.

Many of the vehicles are offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric vehicle configurations. Broom says Armormax has extensive experience working with new energy vehicles (NEVs) and was the first company to armour a full electric vehicle in South Africa in 2022, completing a Jaguar I-Pace in collaboration with JLR South Africa.

Since then, it has successfully armoured multiple NEV models across brands including Land Rover, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The lightweight B4 package provides protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum. The B6 armouring offers high-level protection against assault rifles such as the AK-47.

To find out more visit www.armormax.co.za.

Business Day