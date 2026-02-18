Mercedes design legend bows out with modern ‘Red Pig’ tribute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gorden Wagener stepped down as design boss of Mercedes-benz last month after 28 years with the company, and has left a special memento: a modern interpretation of the classic Red Pig.

The famous designer has posted pictures of the car on his Instagram account, calling it “the unseen Showcar”, and the vehicle also appears in his book Iconic Designs, which was released in November in a limited edition of 540 signed copies.

The striking Showcar is a reimagined 1971 Mercedes 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, a famous racing car familiar to Mercedes afficionados and motorsport scholars.

The car had an impressive but short-lived racing career. AMG, now the high-performance division of Mercedes-Benz, was then a small local tuning workshop founded by two former Mercedes engineers, who modified a Mercedes 300 SEL 6.8 luxury performance car to compete in racing events.

Nicknamed “red pig” due to its bright colour and large size, the car finished second in the 1971 24 Hours of Spa.

The car was later sold to French company Matra, which used it for tests of jet fighter landing gear. Just five units were built: three racers and two test cars.

The “Red Pig” racer stunned at the 1971 24 Hours of Spa. (MERCEDES-BENZ)

Wagener’s modern interpretation reimagines some of the original’s wild design elements, including the stacked round headlamps, which now have three-pointed stars. The concept car also has a chrome version of the Iconic Grille, shown in the Vision Iconic concept and the new GLC.

The new car’s racing livery is inspired by the 1971 Spa 24 Hours car.

There’s no information regarding powertrain or whether there is any chance of bringing the car to production or to the racetrack.

Wagener’s post merely refers to it as “another legendary #design from the past into the #future #heritage”.

Business Day