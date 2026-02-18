Mitsubishi confirms Destinator compact SUV heads for SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mitsubishi Destinator is built at the brand’s Indonesian plant, which also produces the Outlander Sport and Xpander.

Mitsubishi has confirmed its all-new Destinator compact crossover SUV will launch in South Africa during the first half of this year.

Offering seven seats and positioned against rivals such as the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, the Japanese carmaker says the Destinator has been developed for emerging markets, including Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, combining quality with value for money. South African-bound models will be built at the brand’s Indonesian plant, which also produces the Outlander Sport and Xpander.

The cabin is designed to be spacious and versatile, with the second and third rows configured in 40:20:40 and 50:50 splits, respectively. Mitsubishi claims there are 25 storage spaces for personal items and other odds and ends.

Standout features set to be offered include a panoramic sunroof, customisable 65-colour ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, and a Yamaha audio system. Safety equipment is expected to include the marque’s latest advanced driver assistance systems and six airbags.

Under the bonnet, the Destinator is powered by a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 120kW and 250Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Five drive modes are available, along with active yaw control to enhance stability across a range of surfaces and weather conditions.

As part of an exclusive pre-launch campaign starting in March, the first 20 South African customers to secure a Destinator will be able to purchase it at a special price. They will also receive a mystery prize, described as an added reward to mark the start of their ownership journey.

Mitsubishi said it would reveal final local specifications, the model range and pricing closer to the vehicle’s launch date.

