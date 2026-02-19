Audi RS5 goes hybrid with 470kW punch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new RS5 is launched in Saloon and Avant guises.

Following the global launch of the latest Audi A5 in 2024 as the successor to the A4, the high-performance RS5 version has broken cover in Saloon and Avant guises.

The Audi RS5 delivers motorsport performance for the road and brings a new level of dynamics to the driving characteristics, says Audi Sport MD Rolf Michl. At the same time, the RS5 is not a car that delivers only pure fury; drivers can choose between different driving modes — from relaxing all-electric travel to full-blown sportiness.

At the touch of a button, the RS5 transforms from a relaxing travel companion to a rear-biased canyon carver, with dynamics that can be precisely controlled from neutral to intentional oversteer, says Michl.

The RS5 is available in an interesting palette of colours.

Due to launch in South Africa in the fourth quarter of this year, it is Audi Sport’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and pairs a 2.9l twin-turbo V6 outputting 375kW with a 130kW electric motor. The total system output is 470kW and 825Nm of torque — a huge leap over the previous RS5’s 331kW and 600Nm.

That outguns the 390kW and 650Nm of its BMW M3/M4 rival but trails the Mercedes-AMG C63 S with its 500kW and 1,020Nm.

The electric motor enables better acceleration and throttle response off the line, contributing to a 0-100km/h blast in a claimed 3.6 seconds. A boost function deploys maximum acceleration for 10 seconds at the press of a button for quick overtakes.

The 400-volt electrical system and 25.9kWh battery allow the RS5 to be driven on electric power alone and also play a key role in torque distribution via electro-mechanical torque vectoring. The high-voltage battery can be fully charged on an AC charger in 2.5 hours.

High-tech cabin has honeycomb-pattern sport seats.

Power is fed to the quattro system via an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, paired with a limited-slip centre differential that can split power variably between 70/30 and 15/85.

To deliver agile handling, the car rides on RS sport suspension with twin-valve shock absorbers, a new quattro drivetrain with Dynamic Torque Control and world-first electro-mechanical torque vectoring at the rear that can shift torque between the wheels in milliseconds.

RS-tuned steering, large 20-inch and 21-inch wheels wearing specifically tailored tyres, and powerful steel or ceramic brakes ensure the RS5 can be used as a track weapon. The optional ceramic brakes are around 30kg lighter, extremely heat resistant and more durable. Customers can choose between black, bronze and red callipers.

The body is 10% stiffer than the standard A5’s, reducing flex under high load and ensuring a more direct connection with the road.

The fire-breathing A5 flagship strikes a muscular stance with flared fenders and 4cm more width on either side than the standard A5. Its bold pose is accentuated by a three-dimensional single-frame honeycomb grille and air curtains to control airflow. Rear styling aggression comes from an aerodynamic diffuser and the RS sport exhaust system’s matte oval tailpipes.

Darkened Matrix LED headlights have a digital daytime-running-light signature in a sporty chequered-flag design.

An optional Audi Sport package raises the top speed to 285km/h and adds exclusive elements like bespoke front and rear bumpers, two-tone diamond-cut phantom black 21-inch wheels with matte accents and an RS sport exhaust system.

The modern, driver-orientated cabin features a curved central Audi MMI Panorama display that combines the infotainment system and Audi virtual cockpit digital instrument panel. A second display allows passengers to enjoy their own entertainment.

The virtual cockpit offers RS5-specific sporty dials that display engine revs, speed and a shift light. Enthusiast drivers can also access performance data like G-forces, temperatures and tyre pressures, and there is also a configurable head-up display.

The Audi driving experience function enables in-depth analysis of the driver’s actions on racetracks, with lap times able to be compared across multiple runs.

Up front, sport seats with honeycomb quilting provide lateral support, electric adjustments and massage functionality. Dinamica microfibre trim and a flat-bottom RS steering wheel radiate a sporting vibe, and customers can choose from five distinct interior designs.

Pricing will be revealed closer to the RS5’s local launch.