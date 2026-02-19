Nissan unveils budget seven-seat Gravite

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It has not yet been confirmed if the Nissan Gravite will be available in South Africa.

Nissan has unveiled the new Gravite as a budget seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

It will be built in Chennai, India, and launched there with an introductory price of 565,000 Indian rupees (around R100,000).

The Gravite is not confirmed for South Africa yet, and would not sell at such a low price here, but if it arrives it would likely compete against the likes of the Toyota Rumion, Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber in the R220,000-R300,000 category.

Built on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Nissan Magnite, Renault Triber and Renault Kiger, the Gravite will join an expanding Nissan model lineup that includes the Tekton C-SUV due for launch in mid-2026, and an unnamed seven-seater C-SUV in early 2027.

The compact crossover has a striking presence with pronounced wheel arches, roof rails and a high ground clearance. Key styling highlights include signature C-shaped design elements, piano black grille, LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, and practical wide-opening doors.

Flexible seating configurations allow up to seven occupants, with removable third-row seats expanding luggage capacity to 625l, along with ample storage space.

The interior features a floating 20.3cm infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless device charging, digital instrument cluster, auto locking doors and front and rear parking sensors.

Standard safety includes stability control, ABS brakes and hill start assist.

It is powered by a normally aspirated 1l petrol engine with outputs of 53kW and 96N, paired with either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission.

