Omoda and Jaecoo surpass 20,000 sales milestone in SA

Omoda currently offers three model ranges, and Jaecoo has two on offer.

Chinese brands and Chery subsidiaries Omoda and Jaecoo have announced reaching the sales milestone of surpassing 20,000 total vehicle sales since launching in the local market in 2023.

The brand has now achieved a cumulative sales figure of 20,857 units, an achievement further strengthened by a strong start to 2026, with January 2026 recording 1,418 vehicle sales, making it the best-performing month ever recorded for the brand in South Africa.

During the initial year of introduction in South Africa, the subsidiary sales went from 1,750 total sales recorded in 2023 up to 5,094 sales in 2024 and 12,597 sales in 2025.

In addition to the volume performance, the company says it has also noted growing market interest in electrified mobility, with plug-in hybrid sales continuing to rise, as seen with 590 SHS (Super Hybrid System) models already contributing to overall sales volumes.

The Jaecoo J7 SHS, the first model for the stable to be launched in South Africa, has sold 317 units since its debut in June 2025. The Omoda C9 SHS, the top-tier model in its range costing nearly R1m, recorded 218 units.

“This milestone is more than just a number. It represents the trust South African customers have placed in our brand,” said Hans Greyling, GM for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

“Reaching 20,857 sales in under three years, and recording our strongest month ever in January 2026, is a testament to the strength of our products, the commitment of our dealer partners and the passion of our growing customer community.”

Omoda and Jaecoo anticipate the sales momentum to continue building in the coming months and have mentioned the imminent arrival of hybrid derivatives of the Omoda C5 Jaecoo J5.