Motoring

Tesla launches cheaper Cybertruck model in US

Price cuts have become a key part of Tesla’s 2026 strategy

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A less expensive version of the Cybertruck was unveiled by Tesla on Thursday. (Leah Millis)

Tesla unveiled a new cheaper Cybertruck model in the US on Thursday, priced at $59,990 (R969,159), making the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version its most affordable Cybertruck yet.

The company also reduced the price of Cyberbeast, its most-expensive Cybertruck pickup model, to $99,990 (R1.61m) from $114,990 (R1.85m), according to pricing information on the electric-vehicle maker’s website.

With the price cut, Tesla looks to be discontinuing its “Luxe Package” for the model that included supervised full self-driving and free access to its supercharger network.

Tesla had added the package to its lineup in August last year when it raised the price of the pickup.

Prices of other Cybertruck models were unchanged.

Earlier this month, Tesla introduced a new all-wheel-drive variant of its bestselling Model Y SUV, priced at $41,990 (R678,411), sitting above the cheaper rear-wheel-drive standard version.

Price cuts have become a key part of Tesla’s 2026 strategy, lowering entry prices to attract more cost-conscious buyers without waiting for a new mass-market vehicle.

REUTERS

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL: State control over foot-and-mouth has its selling points

2

ANTHONY BUTLER | Tribal solidarity and the rise and fall of powers

3

DAVID CROSOER: Are SA’s reforms a genuine shift or rhetoric?

4

MASEDI TLHONG: The national grid’s autonomy is a matter of governance, not ownership

5

NOLUTHANDO QWELANI: The hidden cost of global events

Related Articles