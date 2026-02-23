Judge rejects Tesla appeal in Autopilot crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The victims' lawyer said Tesla has refused to accept responsibility for the crash.

A federal judge rejected Tesla’s request to overturn a $243m (R3.89bn) jury verdict over the 2019 crash of an Autopilot-equipped Model S, which killed a 22-year-old woman and severely injured her boyfriend.

In a decision made public on Friday, US district judge Beth Bloom in Miami said the evidence at trial “more than supports” the August 2025 verdict, and Tesla raised no new arguments to set the verdict aside.

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is expected to appeal. Tesla and its lawyers did not immediately responded to requests for comment.

The case arose from an April 25 2019 incident in Key Largo, Florida, in which George McGee drove his 2019 Model S through an intersection at about 100km/h while he bent to look for his cellphone, which he had dropped.

McGee crashed into Naibel Benavides Leon and Dillon Angulo’s SUV, which was parked on a shoulder and which they stood beside. Benavides was killed.

Jurors found Tesla 33% responsible for the crash. They awarded compensatory damages of $19.5m (R312.2m) to Benavides’ estate and $23.1m (R369.87m) to Angulo, plus $200m (R3.2bn) of punitive damages to be split between them. McGee previously settled with the plaintiffs.

The verdict was the first from a federal jury concerning a fatal accident involving Autopilot.

In seeking a reversal, Tesla said McGee deserved sole blame, his Model S wasn’t defective and the verdict defied common sense.

Tesla said carmakers “do not insure the world against harms caused by reckless drivers”, and punitive damages should be zero because it did not exhibit “reckless disregard for human life” under Florida law.

Adam Boumel, a lawyer for Benavides’ estate and Angulo, said his clients were pleased with the decision.

“From day one Tesla has refused to accept responsibility,” Boumel said in an email. “Autopilot was defective and Tesla put it on US roads before it was ready and before it was safe.”

Tesla has faced many lawsuits over its vehicles’ self-driving capabilities, but they have been resolved or dismissed without going to trial.

Musk, the world’s richest person, has long touted Tesla as a leader in autonomous driving for private vehicles and robotaxis.