Mazda SA debuts CX-3 Active Auto with enhanced features

The Mazda CX-3 now comes in Active Auto specification.

Mazda has announced a new CX-3 Active Auto Edition with elevated styling and more tech in South Africa.

The enhancements include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Mazda’s MZD Connect infotainment system, eight-inch colour display, six-speaker sound system, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new model is powered by the well-known Skyactive-G 2.0l normally aspirated petrol engine producing 115kW and 206Nm paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. It works with a stop/start system for the optimisation of fuel usage, while integrated safety systems include dynamic stability control, cruise control and hill launch assist.

The Mazda CX-3 Active Auto costs R440,000 and is sold standard with a three-year service plan, five-year unlimited km warranty, and five-year roadside assistance.