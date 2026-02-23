Tickets go on sale for 2026 Festival of Motoring at Kyalami

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The event will have more than 20 car brands offering test drives.

The Festival of Motoring returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on August 29 and 30 for the 9th edition of the automotive event.

Powered by WesBank and organised by Messe Frankfurt South Africa, the event will not only have static displays but also allow visitors to take test drives on the circuit, experiencing the latest models from more than 20 automotive brands.

Anchoring this year’s event is Volkswagen, which celebrates 75 years. Other brands that have confirmed their participation so far include Suzuki, GWM, BAIC, GAC and Shelby.

The festival will include a 4x4 Village, a rugged obstacle course where off-road brands will demonstrate the capabilities of the latest SUVs and double cabs.

For an extra fee, the Adventure Zone will allow thrill-seekers to push the limits with drifting and karting.

The main circuit will come alive with racing and demonstration events, including the Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup featuring Kawasaki ZX10R Superbikes; Formula One-type demonstrations presented by Investchem; the Vilaca Racing Speed Challenge time attack; the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series; and the Simola Hillclimb Experience, which brings the spirit of Knysna’s ascent to Johannesburg.

Beyond the track, the “Show and Shine” culture will have car clubs showcasing pristine car collections, and there will be stalls for F1 merchandise and car accessories.

Tickets are on sale at R315 per adult and R88 for children aged 4-12 years, available here.