Chery unveils new bakkie that will be bigger than Hilux and Ranger

Chery treated Australian media to a sneak peek of its new KP31 bakkie concept on Monday at the Chinese carmaker’s hybrid showcase event in Sydney.

Distinguishing itself with muscular styling and a bold, aggressive stance, the macho double cab will be the brand’s first bakkie to feature a plug-in hybrid diesel powertrain.

A 2.5l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, with a claimed thermal efficiency of 47%, will be paired with one or more electric motors (specifics are yet to be confirmed) and a battery pack. According to Chery, the production-ready version will offer a 1,000kg payload and a 3.5-tonne towing capacity.

The Chinese marque said noise, vibration and harshness have also been a major focus of the development process, with the final product expected to deliver a 30% reduction in vibration compared with a conventional diesel powertrain.

Visually, the KP31 concept has a commanding presence, with large Chery lettering at the front and rear, a snorkel, chunky 285/70 R17 all-terrain tyres and a tub rack fitted with 4x4 recovery tracks. It is finished in matte grey paint.

The concept measures 5,610mm long but the production version will be slightly shorter at 5,450mm, still marginally longer than its current generation Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger double cab rivals.

Chery said a petrol-powered PHEV variant is also expected to join the line-up in 2027.

More details will be revealed closer to the bakkie’s official launch later this year.