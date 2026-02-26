Alfa Romeo reverses EV plan, keeping Quadrifoglio alive in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fans of high-performance Alfa Romeos will be happy to learn that the Italian brand will continue offering the Quadrifoglio models of the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV in South Africa.

These high-performance petrol versions were to be discontinued in October 2025 and replaced by electric cars as part of an EV-forward strategy by parent company Stellantis. However, since then the multibrand carmaker has cancelled several EV projects and moved back towards petrol and hybrid models as consumer demand for fully electric vehicles softened.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said the company had overestimated the pace of the energy transition, a shift that had distanced the company from customers. Many Western carmakers have pulled back from battery-powered models in response to Trump tariffs and weaker-than-expected demand.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa.

Stellantis on Thursday reported a net loss of €20.1bn for the second half of 2025, after earlier this month flagging €22.2bn charges in the period as it scaled back its EV ambitions.

Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo CEO, stated: “We’re reopening orders for the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, to keep to a promise made to customers of ours who pay the most attention to the extreme performance and pure emotions inherent in Alfa Romeo’s DNA.”

The Quadrifoglio (QV) four-leaf clover emblem made its debut in 1923 when driver Ugo Sivocci won the Targa Florio in his Alfa Romeo RL, and has since then identified the brand’s highest-performance models.

Janus Janse van Rensburg, Alfa Romeo head of product and marketing in South Africa, said the brand will extend production of the current Giulia and Stelvio to 2027 in response to requests from enthusiasts and to maintain the link with two iconic models.

The Giulia QV was launched here in 2017 as a high-performance rival to German super sedans such as the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63. The Stelvio QV followed in 2019 as the hottest version of Alfa’s SUV.

The Giulia and Stelvio QV offer driving enthusiasts a high-adrenaline experience with lightweight carbon fibre used in the transmission shaft, dashboard and various body panels. The Giulia has active aerodynamics controlled by a carbon-fibre front splitter.

Both models are powered by a Ferrari-derived 2.9l V6 petrol turbo engine with outputs of 375kW and 600Nm, ensuring a 0-100km/h sprint of 3.9 seconds for the rear-wheel-drive Giulia and 3.8 seconds for the all-wheel-drive Stelvio.

A mechanical limited-slip differential optimises torque transfer to increase cornering agility, and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system provides a hearty sound.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio retails at R2,039,900 and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio at R2,225,900, inclusive of five-year/100,000km warranties and maintenance plans.

The Stelvio and Giulia will also continue to be available as lesser-powered 2.0T Veloce models.