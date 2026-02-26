Hyundai plans multibillion-dollar AI investment in South Korea

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hyundai president and CEO Jaehoon Chang says demand for hybrids is increasing. The company has announced a new, multi-billion-dollar investment based on the country's west coast.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to unveil a multi-billion-dollar investment along South Korea’s west coast, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the vehicle group expands into AI for autonomous driving and robotics.

Shares in Hyundai Motor surged 10.5% and affiliate Kia soared 15% on Wednesday, after media reports on the carmakers’ potential 10-trillion won (R111.2-trillion) investments in the Saemangeum area over the next five years.

A second source said the investment involves robotics, an AI data centre and hydrogen infrastructure.

A Hyundai Motor spokesperson declined to comment.

In November, Hyundai Motor Group said it would invest a total of 125.2-trillion won in South Korea from 2026 to 2030, after Seoul finalised a trade deal reducing US tariffs on South Korean vehicles to 15% from 25%.

Hyundai’s plan to deploy humanoid robots starting in 2028 has sent its shares rallying to record-highs, but it was not welcome news for workers. (Hyundai)

At the time, its executive chair, Euisun Chung, pledged to pursue a “hydrogen, AI city” in the renewable-energy-rich coastal region. The region is a strong support base for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, a liberal who has encouraged companies and government agencies to invest in areas outside Seoul.

The investment plan comes after Hyundai unveiled a deal in October to buy up to 50,000 AI chips from Nvidia and build an “AI factory” to accelerate development of in-vehicle AI, autonomous driving, smart factories and robotics.

Hyundai Motor Group, which owns humanoid robotics company Boston Dynamics, also said in January that it aimed to establish production capacity for 30,000 robot units annually by 2028.

Reuters