South Africa launches e-mobility skills project with German support

The retail motor industry organisation and HWK launch a three-year partnership for e-mobility skills development, with three TVET colleges chosen to pilot the programme. From left: Goodman Mnisi (Tshwane South TVET College), Kim Matikinca (PE TVET College), Thomas Malcherek (HWK), Alfred Ramahlape (College of Cape Town) and Ipeleng Mabusela (RMI).

On February 24 the retail motor industry organisation (RMI), in conjunction with the German Chamber of Crafts Erfurt (HWK), announced the official start of a new three-year structured TVET–HWK partnership project focused on skills development for e-mobility.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders, including the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), the department of higher education and training (DHET), the manufacturing, engineering and related services sector education and training authority (merSETA), and representatives from the College of Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and Tshwane South TVET College, the three institutions chosen for the pilot programme.

Funded by the German federal ministry for economic cooperation and development, the project carries the mandate to use the expertise of HWK Erfurt, which has been running a new energy vehicle technician training curriculum in Germany since 2015, to assist in the creation of a South African training curriculum in e-mobility.

Local automotive and education sector experts have been shaping the roadmap to the country’s first nationally recognised electromobility occupational qualification through various initiatives, including meeting with merSeta and QCTO.

To be developed in collaboration with the industry bodies of the retail motor industry, the targeted electric vehicle (EV) and mobility skills training programme aims to meet industry needs. The pilot programme will run until the end of 2028 with the aim of strengthening South Africa’s readiness for the transition to electric and hybrid vehicle technologies.

Addressing delegates at the launch, HWK Erfurt CEO Thomas Malcherek described 2026 as a milestone year in the partnership between HWK Erfurt and the RMI.

“It has been almost 10 years since HWK initiated its first educational project in South Africa. Since then, the RMI has stood by our side. We are grateful for the continuous trust and friendship,” he said.

“This partnership represents far more than a formal agreement between institutions. It is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence in vocational education and to the power of international collaboration.”

RMI CEO, Ipeleng Mabusela, outlined the critical role of the automotive retail and aftermarket sector in South Africa’s economy, stressing why skills development must move ahead of market shifts.

“The automotive aftermarket accounts for more than half of the sector’s value-add and approximately 70% of total automotive employment. With over 23,000 businesses — largely SMEs — and more than 270,000 jobs, it is the backbone of mobility, affordability and road safety across the country.

“Hybrid vehicles are already reshaping workshop realities and lead today. EVs will grow next, and it is critical [that] skills move ahead of the market,” Mabusela emphasised.

The transition to electric and hybrid vehicles is no longer a future discussion but a present reality that requires lecturers who are confident, workshops that are correctly equipped, and curricula that are aligned to occupational standards. (Maxim Shemetov)

The three participating public Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges were chosen among 50 registered schools and more than 360 campuses in South Africa for their advanced readiness to pilot the new partnership.

“This project speaks directly to our mandate: to ensure that training translates into workplace competence, not only for young people entering the automotive sector, but also for those already working in it as technology evolves,” said Alfred Ramahlape, campus manager of the Athlone Campus at the College of Cape Town.

Goodman Mnisi, acting principal at the Tshwane South TVET College, said, “The transition to electric and hybrid vehicles is no longer a future discussion. It is a present reality that requires lecturers who are confident, workshops that are correctly equipped, and curricula that are aligned to occupational standards.”

The new TVET–HWK partnership will focus on lecturer development, high-voltage safety and curriculum enhancement. By combining the German dual education system’s integration of theory and practice with South Africa’s occupational framework, the project aims to build sustainable, scalable programmes that support employability and enterprise development.