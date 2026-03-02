BMW M unveils road-legal M2 track kit costing nearly R450k

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW M has announced the availability of the new M Performance Track Kit for the BMW M2 model. Customers will be able to order the kit from July.

The track kit, which is specifically designed for use on track days and is road-legal, includes a manually adjustable front splitter, wheel arch diffusers and a scoop under the upstream engine oil cooler. The front splitter/diffuser increases downforce, and aero flicks add more grip.

A manually adjustable swan neck rear wing with a “Race Mode”, in which the rear wing is moved by 50mm toward the rear, is part of the pack.

The M Performance Track Kit includes a manually adjustable front splitter that can be deployed for use on the track. (BMW SA)

When retracted in “Street Mode”, its position complies with the German Road Traffic Licensing Regulation, as the vehicle limits are not exceeded. The rear wing with a brake light has varied and adjustable angles of attack, with two settings available to maximise downforce on the rear axle depending on the characteristics of the track.

The chassis with four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping can be lowered by up to 20mm at the front and rear. The components all interact best when combined with the optional ultra-track tyres.

The M Performance Track Kit will be available from July and cost €23,500 (about R442,122) in Germany.

In South Africa the M2 track pack will be available to order from retailers from July 2026.

The lighter M2 CS gets a lustier and optional titanium exhaust system. (, BMW SA)

BMW M2 CS

The company is offering owners of the more powerful and track-ready BMW M2 CS better acoustics and visuals. The M Performance exhaust system that’s now available as an additional fitment optimises exhaust gas routing and enhances the sound of the 390kW and 650Nm producing six-cylinder in‑line engine with modes that fine-tune the exhaust system’s performance.

Visually, the exhaust system tailpipe trims are made of lightweight carbon and titanium for an unmistakable look and weight saving of 8kg. It’s priced from €8,343 in Germany.

The M2 CS performance exhaust’s local introduction is subject to homologation.