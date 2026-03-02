Fill up now - fuel price hikes to hit on Wednesday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After some fuel price relief in February, South African motorists are being hit by price hikes in March, with a particularly big increase for diesel.

The retail price of both grades of petrol (93 and 95) will increase by 20c/l on Wednesday March 4, while the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel rises 62c and that of 0.005% diesel by 65c. Illuminating paraffin goes up 44c.

The department of mineral & petroleum resources attributed the increases to higher international fuel prices during the period under review. The hikes would have been even higher had the rand not appreciated against the dollar during the period.

The latest increases do not include the additional 21c/l fuel levy announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in his recent budget speech. This will be introduced on April 1 and will comprise an increase in the general fuel levy (9c/l for petrol and 8c/l for diesel), the carbon fuel levy (up 5c/l for petrol and 6c/l for diesel) and a 7c increase in the Road Accident Fund levy.

From March 4, these prices will apply:

Inland

93 ULP: R20.19/l;

95 ULP: R20.30/l

diesel (0.005%): R18.69/l; and

diesel (0.05%): R18.53/l.

Coastal

95 ULP: R19.47/l;

diesel (0.005%): R17.84/l; and

diesel (0.05%): R17.70/l.