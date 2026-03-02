Hyundai celebrates 800,000 car sales in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hyundai has sold 800,000 cars in South Africa over 25 years.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa is celebrating 800,000 vehicles sold in the South African market since its debut 25 years ago.

From small beginnings as a relatively unknown brand, Hyundai has grown into South Africa’s fourth-largest automotive brand behind Toyota, Suzuki, and Volkswagen.

“Reaching 800,000 vehicles sold is a reflection of how much South Africans love the Hyundai brand,” said Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

“We entered the market with a clear vision: to offer vehicles that combine quality, reliability, and value for money, supported by exceptional after-sales service. Today’s milestone confirms that this vision resonates strongly with our customers.”

Hyundai was the first automotive brand in the country to introduce a seven-year/200,000km warranty, and the brand has 97 dealerships in South Africa, 44 of which are owned by Hyundai.

Hyundai directly employs 2,500 people in South Africa, supporting 12,500 livelihoods. Beyond direct employment, Hyundai Automotive South Africa invested R75m in bursaries for employees and their families, built 23 community libraries and provides workplace experience to 183 youth learners annually, according to Zweli Mnisi, GM of corporate communications.

Ockert Janse van Rensburg, CEO of Motus Holdings Limited, the distributor of Hyundai vehicles in South Africa, congratulated the Hyundai team and emphasised that this achievement carries significance beyond the brand itself.

“This milestone highlights Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s consistent operational excellence, customer-centric approach and strong brand positioning within a highly competitive automotive market.

