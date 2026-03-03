Motoring

Australian Grand Prix staff rerouted due to Middle East unrest

Melbourne race scheduled to go ahead despite the turmoil

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The new 24-round Formula One season starts in Melbourne this week. Picture:

With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East causing widespread disruptions to travel, Formula One officials have chartered flights to get key team staff to Melbourne for this weekend’s 2026 Australian Grand Prix, according to The Athletic.

About 1,500 paddock personnel, including team staff, race organisers and officials, and media and hospitality personnel, typically attend such a race, scheduled for March 8 at Melbourne’s Albert Park track.

Many of these were scheduled to pass through airports in the Middle East, which serve as major worldwide transportation hubs, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Doha in Qatar.

Retaliatory missile strikes continued to shake the region after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, leading to temporary closures of airspace around these countries and causing a large percentage of flights in the area to be canceled.

“You’re talking about teams, drivers, Formula One personnel,” Australian Grand Prix CEO Travis Auld told Australian network Channel Nine.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL | Continued American aggression will not yield peace

2

RONAK GOPALDAS | What the US-Iran conflict means for SA

3

MICHAEL AVERY | MTN’s Irancell chessboard has been overturned

4

TOM EATON | The Trump war doctrine: pre-emptive strikes on your puppets

5

WATCH | Leila Fourie, CEO of the JSE, unpacks record profit and special dividend

Related Articles