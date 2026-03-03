Carjackings drop 8.1% in Q4 2025 but Gauteng leads

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The latest SAPS crime statistics for October to December 2025 reveal an 8.1% decrease in reported carjackings compared with the same period in 2024.

In total 4,420 carjackings were reported in the last quarter of 2025 vs 4,807 in the corresponding quarter in 2024, representing 8.1% fewer incidents.

Provincial stats

The Eastern Cape recorded the biggest drop, by almost 31% year-on-year. Other provinces recorded the following decreases:

Mpumalanga: 20.5%;

Western Cape: 16.9%;

Limpopo: 18%;

KwaZulu-Natal: 10.7%;

North West: 8.3%; and

Gauteng: 0.9%.

Gauteng remains the hijacking hotspot, with 2,544 reported cases accounting for more than half of all carjackings. With 4,420 vehicles hijacked during the quarter, it equates to an average of nearly 48 cars hijacked each day.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his state of the province address at the Nasrec Expo Centre against the backdrop of 2,544 reported hijackings in the province, accounting for more than half of all carjackings. (Veli Nhlapo)

Eugene Herbert, CEO of driver training company MasterDrive, says that with such a significant drop, the cause of the decreases should be identified to determine if it is due to changing crime patterns or targeted efforts from authorities.

“On the surface, an 8.1% drop in carjackings is positive, but over 2024/2025, 102,000 people were carjacked,” he said.

“Additionally, crime statistics only reflect reported incidents. Victim of Crime Surveys (VOCS) estimate a significant share of hijackings are unreported. The survey suggests the real figure is 23% higher than reported figures, making the real risk much higher.”

Anti-hijacking tips:

Remain vigilant, especially in unfamiliar or high-risk areas.

Watch out for vehicles following you or suspicious groups of people at the roadside.

Vary routes and schedules.

Keep doors locked and windows up, particularly at traffic lights or in slow-moving traffic.

Reverse your car into parking spots to quickly escape in dangerous situations.

Park parallel to your house and be ready to leave suddenly.

Anticipate traffic light changes.

Watch your blind spot as criminals often stand in these.

Always have an escape route.

If a hijacking is unavoidable: