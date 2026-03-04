Health groups urge F1 to drop nicotine pouch sponsorships

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Emma Rumney

Bengaluru — Formula One is facing mounting pressure from 162 health and anti-tobacco groups to sever ties with nicotine pouch brands, arguing that team sponsorships by tobacco giants clash with the sport’s fast-growing youth audience

Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco sponsor the Scuderia Ferrari and McLaren F1 teams, respectively, with their Zyn and Velo nicotine pouch labels — partnerships the campaign groups say conflict with F1’s push to expand its youth audience.

In December, Zyn’s partnership with Ferrari was expanded to include additional races, while BAT’s Velo branding is visible across F1 events, including drivers’ suits and cars, with special livery for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“By sponsoring F1 teams, tobacco companies are seeking to reach the same young people Formula One has worked hard to attract,” organisations including the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and the American Lung Association wrote in letters viewed by Reuters.

“Formula One must not be complicit in these efforts,” said the letter addressed to commercial rights holder the Formula One Group.

Campaigners also sent letters to F1 partners with large youth followings, such as Disney and Lego, calling for a ban on nicotine pouch sponsorships.

Responding to concerns over such sponsorships given the sport’s growing youth audience, Formula One Group said it complies with all applicable laws.

PMI and BAT stated their marketing targets adults. McLaren noted BAT’s digital activities are age-restricted, while Scuderia Ferrari did not respond.

The Formula One Group, the tobacco companies and F1’s other partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letters sent on Wednesday.

Fast-growing nicotine pouches are central to tobacco companies’ efforts to present themselves as focused on lower-risk products for former smokers.

“Adult consumers of nicotine products... have hobbies and interests and attend sporting events, and we will meet them where they are,” a PMI spokesperson said in response to questions about its F1 sponsorship.

BAT said its McLaren-related activities comply with regulations.

F1 has seen a surge in young followers, with the number of 8- to 12-year-olds actively watching the sport totalling almost 4-million across the US and EU, according to a 2025 press release.

The sport has cultivated a younger audience via partnerships with youth-orientated brands like Disney, Lego and Hot Wheels, made by toy maker Mattel, as well as social media and streaming series such as Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

Disney, Lego and Mattel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Yolonda Richardson, president and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said F1 and its partners should reconsider their ties to the tobacco industry, even with newer products.

“It has the same goal, which is to addict young people, addict them early, and make them lifelong addicts,” she said.

Two academics who support the use of nicotine pouches to reduce smoking-related harms agreed that pouches should not be promoted through sports sponsorships.

Pouches are less harmful than cigarettes but are not risk-free and should be targeted at former smokers only, said Karl Erik Lund, a senior researcher at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

“The companies understand that car racing attracts a lot of adolescents, and I think they’re showing their true colours,” said Ken Warner, an emeritus professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.