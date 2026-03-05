Citroën Basalt to join SA’s SUV-coupe segment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellantis South Africa has announced it will launch the new Citroën Basalt at the end of Q1 2026.

The SUV-coupé will complement the recently updated Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross ranges. With a length of 4,352, the India-built Basalt will be positioned above the C3 Aircross and compete in the B SUV segment against rivals such as the Volkswagen Taigo, Tata Curvv and Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Positioned between a traditional hatchback and an SUV, the Basalt is described by Citroën as having the space and presence of an SUV with the efficiency, design appeal and accessibility of a compact passenger vehicle.

The car is positioned to appeal to young professionals and growing families seeking a more expressive alternative to conventional offerings, while remaining accessible to own and operate.

Key features of the Basalt include a distinctive SUV-coupé silhouette, generous interior space, an elevated ground clearance, comprehensive safety and contemporary infotainment and connectivity features.

Detailed specifications and pricing will be announced at the launch, but overseas the Basalt is available with a choice of a 1.2l normally-aspirated engine with outputs of 60kW and 115Nm, and a turbocharged 1.2 with 81kW/205Nm. Drive is to the front wheels, and the normally aspirated 1.2 gets a five-speed manual transmission, while the turbo version has a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed auto.