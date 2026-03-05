NCC issues recall for more than 25,000 Volkswagen Polo Vivo vehicles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a recall notice for Volkswagen Polo Vivo vehicles following notification by Volkswagen Group Africa.

The recall affects 25,729 vehicles made available for sale from February 2025 to February 2026 nationally.

VW has informed the NCC that the rivet height on the handbrake lever fitted to the affected vehicles may be outside the required specification.

If the rivet height is out of specification, the handbrake may not engage properly or could, in rare cases, disengage unexpectedly. This may pose a safety risk, particularly when the vehicle is parked on an incline.

VW further advised that owners of the affected vehicles should take the following precautionary measures until the vehicle has been inspected and, if necessary, repaired:

Ensure the vehicle is parked with additional precautions, such as selecting first gear for manual vehicles or “P” for automatic models, as specified in the owner’s manual.

Do not park the vehicle on any slope (uphill or downhill) until the inspection and any required repairs have been completed.

The NCC is monitoring this recall closely to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act to safeguard consumer rights.

“Given the high potential risks of the defect, owners of affected vehicles are urged to immediately get their vehicles to any authorised VW dealership for inspection.

“Any inspection and associated repairs will be done at no cost to the vehicle owners,” said acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

Recent VW Recalls

VGA in 2025 also announced a recall of 253 Volkswagen Polo sedan vehicles sold from August 11 2022 due to incorrectly fitted seat belts on the driver and passenger sides, and a total of 159 Golf 8 vehicles sold in 2025 due to a defect in the front passenger seatbelt.