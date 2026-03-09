Verstappen to race in ‘bucket-list’ Nürburgring 24 Hours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Agency Staff

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will compete in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in May with his own Mercedes GT3 sports car team and Red Bull backing, they announced on Monday.

Red Bull driver Verstappen has competed in several sports car races and has experience on the Nuerburgring Nordschleife track.

The Dutch 28-year-old will share driving duties with Austrian Lucas Auer, Andorran Jules Gounon and Spaniard Daniel Juncadella in a Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing car carrying his familiar F1 number three.

Mercedes AMG Motorsport said Verstappen will also particpate in a preparation race at the Nürburgring on March 21 after it was rescheduled to ensure he could participate between F1 races in China and Japan.

The car’s Red Bull-branded livery was revealed through a B.A.S.E. jump stunt in Meppen, Germany. (Mihai Stetcu / Red Bull Content Pool)

The 24 Hours of Nürburgring on May 16-17 falls between the Miami Grand Prix on May 3 and Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on May 24.

The race, held annually since 1970, combines the famed and fearsome Nordschleife layout — known as the “Green Hell” when it hosted Formula One in the 1960s and 70s — with the more modern grand prix circuit in a 25km loop.

Verstappen and teammates will share the car in separate stints at the wheel.

“The Nürburgring is a special place. There’s no other track like it. The 24h Nürburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really thrilled we can make it happen now,” said Verstappen in a statement.

“Last year, I was able to get my DMSB Permit Nordschleife and participate in NLS9, which we won. That preparation is very valuable, as we have learnt a lot that we can take into our programme this year with NLS2 and the 24-hour race.”

Verstappen has been critical of Formula One’s new cars and engines and said in pre-season testing he will be seeking fun in other series and forms of racing.