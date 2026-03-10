Cape 1000 rally readies for March 15 kick-off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The organisers of the Cape 1000, the Western Cape road adventure that brings together a collection of classic and modern cars, have shared the itinerary of the upcoming event to be held from March 15 to 19.

The journey will take participants through some of the region’s most iconic landscapes.

Now in its fifth installation, the rally gets under way on the morning of Monday March 16, with more than 70 cars — including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and other marques — setting off from Cape Town on the first leg.

The participants take on Western Cape roads with epic scenery. (CAPE 1000)

The rally concludes on Thursday March 19 with the ceremonial grand finish at the Silo Precinct at the V&A Waterfront, with spectator watch points planned en route.

The two public-facing highlights of the event are the Show and Shine on Sunday March 15 at the Cape Town Hotel School in Granger Bay and the grand finish, both of which are free for the public to attend.

The Cape 1000 has a charitable focus, including a dedicated fundraising component during the event week.

“The Cape 1000 was created to showcase the cars we love on the roads we’re proud of, and we’re thrilled to share that experience with the public again this year. If you’ve never seen these cars in the metal, the Show and Shine is the perfect place to start,” says Vanessa Crichton, the event director.

More information on the Cape 1000 can be found at https://cape1000.com/

