Qualcomm and Wayve collaborate on AI machine learning for cars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Carmakers seek systems to accelerate the rollout of increasingly automated driving features.

By Akash Sriram and Stephen Nellis

Bengaluru/San Francisco — Qualcomm and British self-driving start-up Wayve said on Tuesday they were collaborating on an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) system to help carmakers rapidly deploy advanced driver-assistance and automated driving features.

The tie-up combines Wayve’s “AI Driver” software with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride automotive chips and active safety software, creating a platform for carmakers to use across models ranging from entry-level systems to advanced automated driving capabilities.

Chipmakers and software developers are racing to supply the technology for future vehicles, as carmakers seek systems to accelerate the rollout of increasingly automated driving features.

UK self-driving start-up Wayve displays one of its vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, April 22 2025. Picture: (Daniel Leussink)

The companies said the integrated system aims to reduce the complexity carmakers face when stitching together chips, safety systems and AI software from multiple suppliers, and will support features from hands-off assistance to advanced “eyes-off” driving functions as regulations allow.

The combined system is designed to scale across vehicle tiers and geographic markets, allowing carmakers to standardise underlying technology, the companies added.

Nvidia-backed Wayve develops an AI model using real-world driving data, enabling vehicles to learn driving behaviour and adapt to different road conditions and regions without extensive rule-based programming.

Qualcomm, which has been expanding beyond smartphones, said its Snapdragon Ride platform provides the high-performance, energy-efficient processing for advanced AI systems in vehicles while meeting safety standards.

Carmakers have shown growing interest in systems that can shorten development cycles and allow software updates to expand capabilities over a vehicle’s lifetime, the companies said.

Wayve, founded in 2017, is part of a new wave of AI-focused autonomous driving developers pursuing software-centric approaches that rely on machine learning rather than heavily map-dependent systems.

The start-up raised $1.2bn last month, valuing the company at $8.6bn from investors including Mercedes-Benz, Nvidia, Nissan and Uber.