Saudi Arabian Grand Prix pushing to stay on F1 calendar amid war

Amid the backdrop of military strikes in the Middle East, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is lobbying to maintain its position on the F1 calendar, according to a report on Tuesday from RacingNews365.

F1 will need to decide soon whether to postpone or cancel outright, as the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are scheduled for mid-April.

The US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, and Iran responded in the following days.

Missiles have been levied at a US Navy installation in Bahrain as well as locations in Qatar, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

One related consequence of military action in the area is a heavy disruption in flight schedules.

F1 has said it is closely monitoring the situation, with time available to make any decisions.

Should both races be cancelled, F1 is expected to have to settle for a 22-race calendar in 2026.

Field Level Media