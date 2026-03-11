Suzuki SA announces prices of new Across compact SUV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Suzuki Across will be offered in three guises.

Suzuki has announced pricing for its new Across compact SUV range, which will reach South African dealers later this month as the brand’s new flagship.

Described as the Japanese marque’s most advanced SUV yet, it combines modern styling with new technology, advanced safety features, an efficient mild-hybrid petrol engine and family practicality.

Positioned above the Grand Vitara, the Across had its global debut in September. It is built at the Maruti Suzuki factory in Haryana and is the brand’s most spacious car, with a length of 4,360mm.

From launch, the Across will be offered with a 1.5l four-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain across the range with outputs of 76kW and 139Nm and will be available in three variants: the GL with a five-speed manual transmission, the GL with a six-speed automatic, and the range-topping GLX with a six-speed automatic.

Pricing starts at R349,900 for the Across 1.5 Mild-hybrid GL. The GL is priced at R372,900, while the flagship Across 1.5 Mild-hybrid GLX is available from R464,900. Customers opting for the GLX model can also specify a striking two-tone exterior finish for an additional R4,500.

The range is sold with a four-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/200,000km promotional warranty.

Further details about the Suzuki Across will be released at the media launch taking place from March 17 to 19.