Audi SA unveils A3 TFSI, while RS 3 competition debuts

The new entry-level A3 is available in Sportback guise only.

Audi South Africa has added a new Audi A3 TFSI 110kW S line entry-level model to the local Sportback catalogue, priced from R769,000. It slots below the current S line Plus and S line Black models and is available only in the Sportback body style.

The new S line Sportback standard specification list includes 18-inch wheels, sport seats in cloth upholstery, LED headlights, ambient interior lighting, six speakers, a panoramic sunroof and comfort key, an auto-dimming interior mirror, folding exterior mirrors and lumbar support.

It’s powered by the 1.4l turbo four-cylinder petrol engine with 110kW and 250Nm with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels only. It’s sold with a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan as standard.

The new and limited edition Audi RS 3 competition in the exclusive Malachite green paint. (AUDI SA)

Audi RS 3 competition

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the five-cylinder engine, Audi Sport has come out with an exclusive, special-edition RS 3 competition limited model.

Only 750 examples of the model with race-bred performance will be built, and all powered by the soprano-voiced 2.5l five-pot motor with 294kW and 500Nm on tap being honoured. The motor breathes through an RS Sport exhaust system.

The new RS 3 competition limited gains a manually adjusted coilover suspension, a first for the model. The adjustment tools come with the cars, and a torque splitter and ceramic brakes are standard equipment.

Visually, the RS 3 competition gains extra carbon elements as mirror caps, side skirts and a rear spoiler. The single-frame grille has been tweaked for extra menace, and badges boasting heritage colours at the front and rear also appear, as does a split front lip and 19-inch wheels with ten cross spokes in neodymium gold matte.

The matrix LED headlights are darkened and unique to the special edition, with segments that illuminate in a 1-2-4-5-3 pattern—a nod to the five-cylinder engine’s firing order—when locking or unlocking the car. Three exterior colours can be specified, including Daytona Grey, a new Glacier White matte, and the exclusive Malachite Green.

A hallmark feature of the new track performers is a manually adjustable coilover suspension. (AUDI SA)

Inside the special model is a color combination of black, Neodymium gold, and ginger white, and the door lighting projects the lettering ‘RS 3 competition limited.’ The same script adorns the floor mats and headrests. A matte serial number in front of the shifter reflects the model’s limited run.

Contoured RS bucket seats, a 10.1-inch touch display, a flat-bottom steering wheel with a Ginger white centre mark, and an Audi virtual cockpit with white instrument dials that hark back to the 1994 Audi RS2 Avant. Ginger-white seatbelts add to the expression.

The RS 3 competition limited is available as a Sportback and sedan. Pricing will be confirmed closer to availability, but the base price for the Sportback and sedan in Germany is R2m and R2.1m, respectively.

Only three RS 3 competition units will be allocated to the South African market and are coming in 2027.