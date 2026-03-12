BMW warns tariffs, rivals in China weigh on earnings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shares in the company, Germany’s most valuable carmaker, were trading 1.3% lower.

BMW sees little relief ahead with ongoing tariff costs and intense competition in China, warning on Thursday of a moderate decline in 2026 pre-tax earnings and a stagnation in deliveries of its cars.

BMW’s rivals Volkswagen and Mercedes also reported a weak 2025 dominated by trade barriers, falling China sales and electrification missteps as market demand for electric vehicles (EVs) diverges in top markets.

The outbreak of war in the Middle East is rattling nerves further, fuelling supply chain concerns, driving up fuel prices and threatening demand in that region, a key market for premium marques such as BMW and its subsidiary Rolls-Royce.

CEO Oliver Zipse said BMW was holding ground with a strategy to overhaul its model line-up and cut costs, but warned of uncertainty ahead.

“Our world remains unstable and numerous risks will persist in the current financial year,” he said after the company reported a 6.7% slump in 2025 pre-tax profit.

The effect of tariffs is expected to ease somewhat this year, with CFO Walter Mertl hoping for new trade deals between Washington and its trade partners in the EU, Mexico and Canada in the second half.

However, the company said it expects higher tariffs will deal a 1.25 percentage-point blow to the group’s core automotive margin in 2026, which it expects to be in a range of 4%-6%.

This follows 5.3% in 2025 and 6.3% in 2024.

BMW’s production presence in the US — its largest plant is in Spartanburg, South Carolina — has cushioned the blow of US tariffs somewhat, but it also faces EU tariffs on its Chinese-made fully electric Mini.

Group earnings before tax fell to €10.2bn (R194.82bn) in 2025 and are forecast to fall further in 2026, by 5%-9.9%.

Deliveries are to stay on a par with 2025, a year that already saw a 12.5% sales decline in China.

In 2026, “China could reach last year’s level”, Mertl said.

The company, however, sees growth potential in the US and Europe while it ramps up its “Neue Klasse” suite of revamped cars with 40 launches planned this year and next.