Mercedes to celebrate its 140-year existence at Simola Hillclimb

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz South Africa is taking its 140th anniversary celebrations to the 2026 Simola Hillclimb in Knysna.

The brand has also announced its return in 2026 as a tier 2 manufacturer sponsor for the 16th edition of the event, which takes place from April 30 to May 3.

A variety of the latest AMG models will perform thrill runs up the Simola Hill, including the C 63 SE Performance, E 53 and the CLA 45 Final Edition. The brand will also host a curated display of classic Mercedes-Benz models at the Fan Fest in Hedge Street, Knysna, on Thursday April 30 and Friday May 1.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance with 1,000Nm-plus outputs will be back to defend its King of the Hill title in the Road Car and Supercar categories in 2025 and driven by head instructor of the AMG Experience Centre, Clint Weston.

“This is a milestone year, marking 140 years since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first motorised carriage. To celebrate this legacy, we are bringing a formidable lineup to the 16th edition of the Simola Hillclimb,” says Justin Jacobs, specialist: media and PR management at Mercedes-Benz South Africa.

“For us, this event is more than a race; it is a celebration of pure automotive passion where we ‘lay it all on the line’. It provides a unique opportunity to let ‘140 Years of Innovation’ speak for itself, allowing fans to get up close and share in the high-performance heritage that defines our brand.”