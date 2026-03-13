Denza Z9GT EV promises game-changing full charge in five minutes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Denza sales in Europe will start at the end of the year with the EV version of its 745kW Z9 GT sport wagon and a hybrid version in early 2026.

Denza is the premium technology-orientated automotive sub-brand of the BYD Group. The company says on April 8 it will introduce the 1,500kW Flash Charging system that delivers a 10%-70% charge in only five minutes, a game-changer.

Furthermore, the company says a 10%-97% refill takes just nine minutes and 20%-97% in 12 minutes, even at -30°C temperatures.

BYD chair and CEO Wang Chuanfu says Flash charging is designed to break down the final barriers for those customers still resisting a switch to zero-emissions mobility. The breakthroughs are in two key areas: the latest version of BYD’s own charging station, capable of up to 1,500kW of charging power (Chinese-market connector) through a single cable, and the second generation of the company’s trademark Blade Battery.

It retains the advantages of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and uses gains in ion transport to have not only increased energy density but also the ability to recharge faster at a wider range of temperatures, and with reduced levels of degradation.

BYD executive vice-president Stella Li announces the start of production at the company's new EV plant in Hungary. (Supplied)

The high-speed charging capabilities are equipped in the updated Z9GT shooting brake Grand Tourer that rivals models such as the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. It’s available in full electric and plug-in-hybrid derivatives using a 2.0l engine and 38.5kWh battery. The car boasts active rear-wheel steering, “crab walk” capability.

Stella Li, BYD executive vice-president, said: “The introduction of the Denza Z9GT in Europe marks a very important milestone for our brand. It’s the perfect choice to introduce the principle of ‘Ready in 5, Full in 9, Cold Add 3’ to the world as we start our global rollout of Flash charging in Europe.”

The company says thousands of Flash charging stations have already been installed in China, and BYD has committed to a global rollout that will include an initial wave in Europe.

BYD is partnering with the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in April. (BYD SA)

BYD in South Africa

The Chinese brand is active in the local market selling a wide range of electric and hybrid vehicles. In a media briefing in Johannesburg in 2025, Li announced plans to install 200-300 public charging stations across the nation in 2026.

South Africa is viewed as a pivotal market and future springboard for regional growth. Some of BYD’s sustainable mobility solutions include dealer network expansion and technology transfer plans.

Li added that the brand plans to roll out ultra-fast 1MW charging technology infrastructure that can charge a car with supporting tech from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes — in contrast to the 150kW-200kW variety found in South Africa, which completes the task in about one hour — paving the way for a new generation of compatible models to reach the market.

BYD South Africa recently announced it has partnered with the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon taking place on April 11–12 in Cape Town. BYD’s new energy vehicles (NEVs) will support race operations.