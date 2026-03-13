Ferrari unveils Amalfi Spider with advanced fabric roof

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Amalfi Spider features a quick 13.5-second fabric roof that opens at speeds up to 60km/h, crafted from advanced Tecnico Ottanio fabric for superior soundproofing and insulation.

Ferrari has debuted the new Amalfi Spider, the open-top variant of the Grand Tourer. The model which replaced the Roma in 2025 is named after a quaint town with a dramatic natural setting of steep cliffs on Italy’s southwest coast.

The showpiece of the new Amalfi Spider is the fabric roof that takes 13.5 seconds to open at the press of a button and at speeds up to 60km/h. The compact folding roof with 220mm thickness is made from advanced Tecnico Ottanio fabric with five layers of varying thickness for enhanced soundproofing and heat insulation.

The retractable hardtop is available with a choice of four tailored colours. A new Rosso Tramonto, an exclusive new red colour with warm orange hues, also debuts. The total boot capacity of the Amalfi Spider is 255l with a wind deflector integrated into the rear seat backrests.

The spilt cabin for two is equipped with amenities for luxo-sport open-top cruising. (FERRARI SPA)

The signature dual cockpit design that separates the driver and front passenger via a central tunnel and milled from a single block of anodised aluminium prevails, as do the 10.25-inch central touchscreen main display, multifunction steering wheel, aluminium start and Manettino buttons.

The new Ferrari Amalfi Spider also shares the mid-front-engine layout with its coupe cousin. The motor is a twin-turbocharged V8 producing 471kW and 760Nm paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Ferrari says the Amalfi Spider is capable of sprinting from zero to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 320km/h.

The Amalfi Spider will rocket from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. (Ferrari)

The breezy roadster that rides on 20” size wheels also debuts the brake-by-wire system and ABS Evo, the latter first introduced on the 296 GTB and further developed for the Ferrari Purosangue and the Ferrari 12Cilindri. It’s been adapted to the Amalfi to ensure optimal braking performance on all surfaces and in all Manettino modes, comprising “Wet”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Race”, and “ESC-Off”.

An active rear spoiler that sits flush with the body at rest raises to a medium or high downforce position, able to generate up to 110kg of extra downforce at 250km/h, with only a very small increase in drag — less than 4%.

Ferrari South Africa says it’s unable to confirm pricing and availability of the new Amalfi Spider at this stage and will contact interested customers in due course.