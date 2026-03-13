Geely becomes first Chinese brand with EU-approved assisted driving

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Geely is the first Chinese brand to benefit from the EU approval. Picture:

Chinese carmaker Geely’s smart driving assistance system, G-ASD, has received certification under EU regulations on advanced assisted driving, meaning cars equipped with the system can now be sold in certain EU countries without additional certification.

Geely is the first Chinese brand to benefit from the approval.

The Geely Afari Smart Driving (G-ASD) that was unveiled at the annual 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Los Angeles is a next-generation, AI-powered intelligent driving system designed for level 3/level 4 autonomous driving.

The level 3, equipped in some marques, enables a vehicle to handle driving tasks such as steering, braking and accelerating, and monitor the environment autonomously, allowing the driver to safely engage in other activities such as scrolling on a phone while monitoring the road continuously. A driver must be available to take control within a few seconds when the system requests a takeover.

The Geely E5 is a far cry from its budget-focused predecessors. (DENIS DROPPA)

With level 4 autonomous driving the vehicle operates fully without human intervention within specific conditions and areas. Common applications include US e-hailing robotaxis, such as those used by Waymo, which have autonomous driving capability that doesn’t require human monitoring or intervention.

The new Geely system, which already operates in China, will be featured across the brand’s portfolio of cars sold in the EU, including Zeeker, Lynk & Co and Lotus as subsidiaries, though the company doesn’t give launch details. The debut is planned for June 2026 and the company remains mum on whether its Swedish Volvo subsidiary will benefit too.

Geely in South Africa

Geely returned to South Africa late in 2025 with the E5 electric and plug-in-hybrid SUVs, after initially setting up shop in 2007 selling the LC and MK hatch and sedan ranges.