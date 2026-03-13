George Russell secures sprint pole in China for Mercedes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russell led every phase of the session at the Shanghai circuit to take his first career sprint pole in a time of 1:31.520 seconds.

Formula One championship leader George Russell put Mercedes in pole position for the first sprint race of the season in China on Friday, in a provisional front-row lockout with teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Russell led every phase of the session at the Shanghai circuit to take his first career sprint pole in a time of 1:31.520 seconds. Antonelli was 0.289 seconds slower.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was third fastest, but the Briton could move up to the front row with Antonelli under investigation and facing a possible grid drop for allegedly impeding the reigning world champion in the second phase. McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said, however, that Norris had not been on course for a fast time anyway on that lap.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who started the 100km race on pole in China last year, was fourth fastest, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The race on Saturday brings eight points to the winner, with the top eight scoring. The main grand prix is on Sunday.

Mercedes car ‘a real joy to drive’

“The car has been feeling amazing,” said Russell, winner of the Australian season opener last weekend. “We knew after Melbourne we had a really good car; the engine is performing really well, and today it was a real joy to drive. It felt really quick, and that was pretty cool, very different from Melbourne.”

Further back, Audi continued to perform well with Nico Hulkenberg qualifying 11th. (NurPhoto)

Russell was the third successive British sprint pole-sitter in Shanghai after Norris in 2024 and Hamilton in 2025. He had also been the fastest in the day’s sole practice session, ahead of Antonelli, with Mercedes comfortably ahead of the rest.

Pierre Gasly was seventh fastest for Renault-owned Alpine but under investigation for apparently impeding Red Bull’s four-times world champion Max Verstappen, who ended up eighth.

Haas’s Oliver Bearman took the ninth slot on the grid, and Verstappen’s new teammate Isack Hadjar completed the top 10 but was a huge 2.2 seconds off Russell’s pace.

Norris said he was happy with his lap. “P3 is as good as we can do for the time being,” he said. “I’m actually pretty happy to beat both the Ferraris today because they seemed pretty good the whole day. So I’m satisfied. Good position for tomorrow.”

Leclerc said Mercedes were still a step ahead, but Ferrari, which removed their so-called ‘Macarena’ rear wing for the session due to reliability concerns, should have been stronger.

“In qualifying, for some reason, the Mercedes power unit finds a lot of lap time,” said the Monegasque. “We don’t quite find that amount of lap time just yet in qualifying, but in the race we are closer, so I’m hopeful we can come back tomorrow.”

Sergio Perez was unable to take part in the session due to a fuel system issue. (Jayce Illman)

Hamilton said the engineers had done a fantastic job to get the car ready after he spun off in a tricky practice session.

“The car generally felt great. I think it is on the straights; it’s a lot of time to be losing, so we have a lot of work to do. We really have to push so hard to improve on power.”

Further back, Audi continued to perform well, with Nico Hulkenberg qualifying 11th and Gabriel Bortoleto 14th. Newcomers Cadillac filled the bottom two positions, with Mexican Sergio Perez unable to take part in the session due to a fuel system issue.

Troubled Aston Martin, struggling with their new Honda power unit, had Fernando Alonso 19th and Lance Stroll 20th. Williams, whose car has been slowed by excess weight, had Carlos Sainz 17th and Alex Albon 18th.